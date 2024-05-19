British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the growing alliance between Russia and China poses a threat to Western countries and called on European countries to increase military aid to Ukraine.

The alliance between Russia and China is a direct threat to our way of life

Shapps discussed the growing influence of the Russia-China alliance worldwide and said it is "a direct threat to our way of life."

If we cherish our freedom and cherish our democracy, we have to be concerned that they’re linking together, he said. Share

The comments came after Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin's recent trip to China, where he and Chinese leader Xi Jinping pledged to increase cooperation against US "containment" of their countries and warned of rising nuclear tensions with the West.

Discussing Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, Britain's defence minister said that other European countries should provide more aid.

We are in an existential battle about the way that we run the world order. We have to stand up to that, Shapps summed up. Share

Putin and Xi Jinping want to end the Russian-Ukrainian war on their terms

On May 16, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during an official visit to China.

During the meeting of the two dictators, one of the main topics was Russia's 10-year war of aggression in Ukraine.

It should be noted that at the official level in Beijing, the Russian Federation's war in Ukraine is still called a "crisis". Also, the People's Republic of China authorities deny that Russia supports aggression.

The head of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, said that he and the dictator Putin are allegedly insisting on a "political solution" to the war in Ukraine.

During an official visit to the People's Republic of China, dictator Vladimir Putin thanked China for its alleged efforts in resolving the Ukrainian crisis. Also, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation said that he would inform his colleague about the situation at the front.

What "political settlement" of the war was in question and how China and Russia wanted to achieve it is unknown.