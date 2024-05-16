On the night of 15 May, illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China, where he intends to visit the cities of Beijing and Harbin in two days and meet with President Xi Jinping.

Putin's visit to China — what is known so far

It is worth paying attention to the fact that this is the first foreign trip of the Russian dictator after his so-called re-election.

During the visit to Beijing on May 16, Putin's talks with the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, will take place in a narrow and broad format, as well as "tete-a-tete" over tea and in the "1+4" format.

This information was confirmed by Putin's assistant Yuriy Ushakov at a briefing in Moscow.

As the dictator's son-in-law added ironically, "the most important thing in China is to drink tea face-to-face, especially".

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov, Putin will definitely discuss the war in Ukraine during the talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

He also added that Moscow likes "China's peace plan for Ukraine" and in general, the aggressor country allegedly welcomes any peace initiatives regarding the war.

Of course, this is only the beginning of the conversation. A very tense discussion is ahead. In addition, we know the situation with the Ukrainian side, which now even legally excludes the possibility of negotiations. Therefore, this process is long, but the constructive position of the Chinese side impresses us. Dmytro Peskov Kremlin spokesman

Talks between Putin and Xi Jinping on May 16

The illegitimate president of Russia began to assert that it is of fundamental importance that the relations between Russia and China are not opportunistic and are not directed against anyone.

In this way, the dictator lied again, because Beijing gives Moscow its support for the introduction of a criminal war against Ukraine.