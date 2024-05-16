The chief of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), Anne Keast-Butler, stated that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, plans to carry out "physical attacks" on the West.

Putin wants to intensify the confrontation with the West

Anne Keast-Butler officially confirmed that British and US intelligence was able to expose a dual threat from Moscow and Beijing.

She used her first major speech to highlight the Kremlin's imminent threat and the "era-defining" risk China poses to London and its partners.

Moscow wants to go further than just attacks in cyberspace. "We are increasingly concerned about the growing links between Russian intelligence services and proxy groups to carry out cyber attacks, as well as alleged physical surveillance and sabotage operations," said Anne Keast-Butler. Share

According to her, the dictator Putin's team "fosters and inspires" groups of cyber criminals and "in some cases appears to be coordinating physical attacks against the West."

The chief of the Government Communications Headquarters also warned that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation did not give up his main goal — to conquer the population of Ukraine.

Anne Keast-Butler once again emphasised that official London's support for Kyiv remains "unwavering", and British spies continue to strengthen the country's cyber defences.

Europe is concerned because of Putin's plans

Recently retired British army colonel, military expert Glen Grant warned that the Kremlin is preparing to launch powerful hybrid attacks on European capitals.

According to him, they will reach a common denominator because Poland, Germany, France and Great Britain fear the situation will worsen and affect them."

In addition, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, warned that the Russian army could be on the borders of Poland.

He added that the European Union's leaders have finally realised this threat and are ready to act.