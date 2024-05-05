Russia is preparing acts of sabotage throughout Europe. European special services informed the governments of their countries about this.

As the Financial Times writes, intelligence officials believe that Russia has already begun more active preparations for covert explosions, arson and damage to infrastructure on European territory, directly and through intermediaries.

It is noted that Moscow has no apparent concern about civilian deaths due to sabotage.

Kremlin agents have a long history of such operations — and have carried out sporadic attacks in Europe in recent years.

However, sources in three different countries told the Financial Times that there was growing evidence of a more aggressive and concerted Russian effort.

We estimate that the risk of state-controlled sabotage is growing significantly. Russia now appears to be comfortable operating in European territory [with] a high potential for harm, Thomas Haldenwang, the head of Germany's domestic intelligence, said at a security conference in April. Share

One senior European government official said information about "clear and convincing Russian malevolence" was being disseminated through NATO's security services, which was being coordinated and scaled up.

Recent cases of espionage and sabotage by the Russian Federation in Europe

In April, two German-Russian citizens were arrested in Bayreuth, Germany, for allegedly conspiring to attack military and logistical facilities in Germany on behalf of Russia.

At the end of April, in Great Britain, two men were charged with organizing a fire at a warehouse with aid cargoes for Ukraine. They are accused of working for the Russian government.

In Sweden, security services are investigating a series of recent train derailments that they believe may be acts of state-sponsored sabotage.

In April, the Czech transport minister told the FT that Russia had tried to destroy signalling systems on Czech railways.

In February, Russian intelligence officers attacked the car of the Minister of Internal Affairs and journalists in Estonia.