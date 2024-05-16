The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, linked the dismissal of the ex-Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, and the appointment of Andrii Belousov to this position, with the increase in spending on the military sphere.

The Russian dictator roared during a meeting with the military district commanders.

Andrei Removich Belousov was appointed as the new Minister of Defence. This is connected not least with the fact that the costs of the military component are increasing, claims the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.

According to Putin, total expenditures on defence and security will reach 8.7% during the current year.

Perhaps there will be a little more, added the dictator.

In addition, it is emphasised that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation "ordered to dispose of the funds allocated for the Ministry of Defense carefully and efficiently."

The relationship between guns and oil should be organically incorporated into the overall development strategy, Putin said.

On May 12, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, expectedly fired Serhii Shoigu from the position of the head of the Ministry of Defence and proposed to appoint Andriy Belousov instead.

By the way, Belousov previously held the position of First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

From July 21, 2022, he is under EU sanctions for supporting Russia's war against Ukraine.

In addition, the dictator's decree indicated that Shoigu was appointed secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation instead of Nikolai Patrushev.