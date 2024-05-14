Personnel reshuffles in Russia continue. After Sergei Shoigu resigned as the country's defence minister, another change took place in the Russian Federation's leadership.

New "assistants" of dictator Putin

Today, May 14, it became known that Vladimir Putin, the head of the Kremlin, appointed Alexei Dyumin and Nikolai Patrushev as his assistants.

It should be noted that Nikolai Patrushev previously held the positions of Secretary of the Russian Security Council and Director of the FSB.

Before that, Alexei Dyumin headed the Tula region in 2016, and Nikolai Patrushev previously held the position of secretary of the Security Council of Russia. However, on May 12, former MOD chief Sergei Shoigu took this position.

The head of the administration, Anton Vaino, his first deputies Sergei Kiriyenko and Alexei Gromov, and one of the deputy heads, Putin's press secretary Dmytry Peskov, remained in their positions.

State Duma deputy Elena Yampolskaya was appointed by Putin as his advisor on culture. Yampolskaya is the former editor-in-chief of the newspaper "Kultura", she is known for her ultra-conservative and ultra-patriotic view of culture.

Personnel reshuffles at top Russian political power

Earlier, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin unexpectedly sacked Sergei Shoigu, the Russian MoD chief, and proposed to appoint Andrei Belousov, the first deputy head of the Russian government.

At the same time, Putin's decree states that Shoigu is appointed as Secretary of the Russian Security Council instead of Nikolai Patrushev.

The New York Times concluded that for the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, the appointment of a new defence minister, Andrei Belousov, is a building block for waging a protracted war against Ukraine.