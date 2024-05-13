Shoigu's removal indicates Kremlin's preparations for protracted war against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Shoigu's removal indicates Kremlin's preparations for protracted war against Ukraine

Sergei Shoigu
Читати українською
Source:  ISW

According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's replacement of Sergei Shoigu as Russian MOD chief indicates the Kremlin's preparations for a protracted war against Ukraine.

Putin is preparing for a long war against Ukraine

ISW analysts recalled that the Kremlin dictator decided to replace Shoigu with Andrii Bilousov.

At the same time, it was decided to appoint the dismissed head of the Ministry of Defence to the post of Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation instead of Nikolai Patrushev.

According to analysts, such changes in the top leadership of the Russian Federation after the so-called "re-election" of Putin in pseudo-elections indicate that the Kremlin dictator seeks to further mobilise the economic resources of the aggressor country for a long war against Ukraine.

ISW emphasises that Belousov held the position of Minister of Economy in the Russian federal government for almost ten years.

Recently, he also participated in managing various innovative domestic projects in the defence industry and drones.

It is emphasised that this allowed the Russian official to prepare for the leadership of the Russian MOD, which found itself in a difficult situation.

Belousov has a strong reputation as an effective technocrat, and insider sources claim that he also has a positive relationship with Putin, ISW analysts note.

The appointment of Shoigu as the secretary of the Russian Security Council

Shoigu Patrushev's replacement as Security Council secretary is also in line with Putin's general policy of quietly ousting senior security officials by giving them peripheral roles in the Russian security sphere rather than simply firing them.

In the past, he has similarly removed his failed generals, assigning them to peripheral positions related to security and defence outside of direct reporting, sometimes allowing them to "atone for their guilt and return to Putin's service."

In addition to dismissing Patrushev, the Russian dictator largely reappointed the heads of the leading security services, which indicates that he retains the core of loyal security forces.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU special operation provokes Russian services to arrest Russian Deputy Defence Minister
Ivanov
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
FSB interrogates senior deputy of Russia's Defence Minister, UK intelligence says
UK Ministry of Defence
Sergey Shoigu
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin to punish Shoigu for Russian defeats in Ukraine
Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?