DIU special operation provokes Russian services to arrest Russian Deputy Defence Minister

The deputy chief of Russian MOD, Timur Ivanov, ended up in a Russian pre-trial detention centre and received suspicion from the Putin regime as a result of the active measures of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

A DIU cyber attack provokes Ivanov's arrest

The DIU's actions played a crucial role in the detention of Shoigu's deputy, Timur Ivanov, in Russia.

Sources in the DIU reported this on April 24.

In March 2024, the DIU forces carried out a special operation. Consequently, they gained access to a significant amount of confidential information and official documents of the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Timur Ivanov.

According to the sources, despite the enemy's reaction and efforts to secure the respective servers, the cyber attack successfully achieved its goal.

Shortly after Ukrainian intelligence officers obtained access to the official documents of Shoigu's deputy, Russian investigative authorities began an investigation against him on charges of corruption. In the end, Ivanov was sent to the pre-trial detention center on suspicion of receiving a bribe. Share

According to the sources, the Kremlin knew about Timur Ivanov's bribery, but this was not a reason to bring him to justice. At the same time, it was the media coverage of the information leak and its entry into Ukrainian intelligence (and not the bribery of Shoigu's deputy) that became the real reason for his persecution and arrest.

Everyone knew that he was a key corrupt official in the structure of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, and journalistic investigations with a large number of irrefutable confirmations, in particular in the context of the crimes of the Russian Federation in Mariupol, made this information public property. However, "sanctions" were imposed against Ivanov only after this massive leak of sensitive data occurred.

Shoigu's deputy could be arrested for high treason

On the evening of April 23, Russian Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov was detained on suspicion of receiving a bribe. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was informed of Ivanov's detention, and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was warned about it in advance.

Anonymous sources of opposition journalists close to the Russian Federation's FSB claim that the scandalous story about Ivanov's corruption is only the public part of the accusation.

Bribery is for the public. So far they don't want to talk publicly about treason - a big scandal: after all, the deputy minister of defense, - explained one of the insiders. Share

Another informant noted that no one would only detain a person of such rank for corruption.

What is essential to understand is that members of dictator Vladimir Putin's entourage are stealing vast amounts of money from the state budget, and everyone knows about it.