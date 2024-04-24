As the Russian opposition publication "Vazhnye Istorii" managed to find out, the real reason for the arrest of the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Timur Ivanov, is treason and not bribery, as the Russian authorities claim.
Deputy Shoigu could be arrested for treason
Anonymous sources of opposition journalists close to the Russian Federation's FSB claim that the scandalous story about Ivanov's corruption is only the public part of the accusation.
Another informant noted that no one would detain a person of such rank only for corruption.
What is essential to understand is that members of dictator Vladimir Putin's entourage are stealing vast amounts of money from the state budget, and everyone knows about it.
So far, opposition journalists have not found exactly what Timur Ivanov did or for which country he betrayed Russia.
Timur Ivanov's henchman also came under attack from the Kremlin
According to the Telegram channel "VChK-OGPU", together with Timur Ivanov, his old friend and business partner Sergei Borodin was arrested.
Timur Ivanov's mother has already reacted to his arrest. She called this event "an absolute surprise" for her and blamed her son's enemies for everything, but did not specify who it was about.
