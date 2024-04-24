Media says Russian MOD deputy chief Ivanov was actually arrested for treason, not for a bribe

As the Russian opposition publication "Vazhnye Istorii" managed to find out, the real reason for the arrest of the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Timur Ivanov, is treason and not bribery, as the Russian authorities claim.

Deputy Shoigu could be arrested for treason

Anonymous sources of opposition journalists close to the Russian Federation's FSB claim that the scandalous story about Ivanov's corruption is only the public part of the accusation.

Bribery is for the public. So far they don't want to talk publicly about treason — a big scandal: after all, the deputy minister of defense, explained one of the insiders.

Another informant noted that no one would detain a person of such rank only for corruption.

What is essential to understand is that members of dictator Vladimir Putin's entourage are stealing vast amounts of money from the state budget, and everyone knows about it.

Putin gave the command after he managed to convince that it was about treason, the anonymous source emphasized.

So far, opposition journalists have not found exactly what Timur Ivanov did or for which country he betrayed Russia.

Timur Ivanov's henchman also came under attack from the Kremlin

According to the Telegram channel "VChK-OGPU", together with Timur Ivanov, his old friend and business partner Sergei Borodin was arrested.

Borodin, being in friendly relations with the Deputy Defence Minister of the Russian Federation, Ivanov, who was engaged in the construction and capital repair of the objects of the Ministry of Defence, entered into a criminal conspiracy with third parties, united with them in advance to commit an organized crime group — obtaining in particular a large amount in the form of the provision of services of a property nature during the performance of contractual and subcontracted works for the needs of the Ministry of Defence, — the version of the investigation says.

Timur Ivanov's mother has already reacted to his arrest. She called this event "an absolute surprise" for her and blamed her son's enemies for everything, but did not specify who it was about.