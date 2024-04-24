Shoigu's deputy Ivanov gets in custody for receiving bribe

Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Timur Ivanov, accused of receiving a substantial bribe, was sent to the pre-trial detention centre.

What is known about the detention of Deputy Shoigu Ivanov

Ivanov was arrested on June 23. Sergei Borodin, the second figure in the case, was also arrested.

It is noted that Ivanov was charged with the crime provided for in Chapter 6 of Art. 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (receiving a particularly large bribe). According to the version of the investigation, Ivanov, while holding the post of Deputy Defence Minister of the Russian Federation, oversaw the construction and capital repair of the facilities of the Ministry of Defence.

The investigation believes that Ivanov "entered into a criminal conspiracy with third parties, united with them in advance to commit an organized crime group — receiving a substantial amount in the form of providing services of a property nature during the performance of contract and subcontract work for the needs of the Ministry of Defence."

What is known about Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation Ivanov

On April 23, it became known that Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu, Timur Ivanov, was detained on suspicion of receiving a bribe.

In the Russian Ministry of Defence, Ivanov was, in particular, responsible for constructing and procuring goods for the army.

Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Timur Ivanov (photo — wikipedia.org)

According to the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, a particularly large amount starts at 1 million rubles. The maximum punishment under this article is up to 15 years of imprisonment.

Timur Ivanov was born in 1975 in Moscow. In 1997, he graduated from Moscow State University named after Lomonosov. In 1999–2012, he worked at Russian enterprises of the fuel and energy complex. In 2012, he became the deputy head of the government of the Moscow region. In 2013, he headed "Oboronstroy". Since May 2016, he has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defence. He has state and departmental awards.

At the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, he was responsible for organising property management, quartering troops and medical care of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Also, he managed the purchase of goods under the state defence order.