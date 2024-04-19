Military expert says Russian MOD chief Shoigu visit to Omsk revealed tank-building plant's production facilities

Ukrainian military and political commentator Oleksandr Kovalenko drew attention to the fact that the visit of the head of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, to the "Omsktransmash" enterprise, where T-80BVM tanks are being modernised for the occupying Russian army, revealed all the details about the work and production volumes of the plant.

How Shoigu involuntarily disclosed all the details of the work of the enterprise "Omsktransmash"

Kovalenko notes that in the videos and photos released by the Russian propaganda media, we can see what the T-80BVMs are made of for the Russian occupiers, as well as the actual extent of their modernisation.

T-80 tanks are restored and modernised at the Omsktransmash plant. There is no production of new tanks from scratch there, although the Russian leadership has set itself the task of restoring it. The restoration and modernization of the T-80 allows the plant to issue a guaranteed company set of T-80BVM of the 2022 model per month. Depending on the maintainability of combat vehicles and the depth of modernization, the indicator can be increased to two company sets, but not more than a battalion, the analyst emphasises. Share

He added that the delivery of modernised T-80BVMs in one battalion within a month has never been recorded.

What else did Shoigu complain about "Omsktransmash."

The Russian propagandist media reported that during the modernisation of the T-80BVM, they were already on the assembly line equipped with the so-called "Nakidka" protection complex, which the Russian occupiers called "Mangal".

Shoigu declared the need to provide all tanks participating in the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin with similar "barbecue bars".