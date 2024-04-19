Ukrainian military and political commentator Oleksandr Kovalenko drew attention to the fact that the visit of the head of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, to the "Omsktransmash" enterprise, where T-80BVM tanks are being modernised for the occupying Russian army, revealed all the details about the work and production volumes of the plant.
How Shoigu involuntarily disclosed all the details of the work of the enterprise "Omsktransmash"
Kovalenko notes that in the videos and photos released by the Russian propaganda media, we can see what the T-80BVMs are made of for the Russian occupiers, as well as the actual extent of their modernisation.
He added that the delivery of modernised T-80BVMs in one battalion within a month has never been recorded.
What else did Shoigu complain about "Omsktransmash."
The Russian propagandist media reported that during the modernisation of the T-80BVM, they were already on the assembly line equipped with the so-called "Nakidka" protection complex, which the Russian occupiers called "Mangal".
Shoigu declared the need to provide all tanks participating in the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin with similar "barbecue bars".
