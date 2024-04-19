Military expert says Russian MOD chief Shoigu visit to Omsk revealed tank-building plant's production facilities
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Military expert says Russian MOD chief Shoigu visit to Omsk revealed tank-building plant's production facilities

T-80 Tanks
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Ukrainian military and political commentator Oleksandr Kovalenko drew attention to the fact that the visit of the head of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, to the "Omsktransmash" enterprise, where T-80BVM tanks are being modernised for the occupying Russian army, revealed all the details about the work and production volumes of the plant.

How Shoigu involuntarily disclosed all the details of the work of the enterprise "Omsktransmash"

Kovalenko notes that in the videos and photos released by the Russian propaganda media, we can see what the T-80BVMs are made of for the Russian occupiers, as well as the actual extent of their modernisation.

T-80 tanks are restored and modernised at the Omsktransmash plant. There is no production of new tanks from scratch there, although the Russian leadership has set itself the task of restoring it. The restoration and modernization of the T-80 allows the plant to issue a guaranteed company set of T-80BVM of the 2022 model per month. Depending on the maintainability of combat vehicles and the depth of modernization, the indicator can be increased to two company sets, but not more than a battalion, the analyst emphasises.

He added that the delivery of modernised T-80BVMs in one battalion within a month has never been recorded.

What else did Shoigu complain about "Omsktransmash."

The Russian propagandist media reported that during the modernisation of the T-80BVM, they were already on the assembly line equipped with the so-called "Nakidka" protection complex, which the Russian occupiers called "Mangal".

Shoigu declared the need to provide all tanks participating in the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin with similar "barbecue bars".

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Shoigu lied about Krynky's capture to raise information effect before Putin's election
Sergei Shoigu
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian MOD claims of allegedly downed over 50 drones in mass attack on airfields
airfield
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian MOD claims of new large-scale attack on its military facilities
Shoigu

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?