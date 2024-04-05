Russian MOD claims of allegedly downed over 50 drones in mass attack on airfields

In Russia, they complain about the massive shelling of drones. The peculiarity of this attack was that among the attacked cities there were three, where military airfields with airplanes are located.

What is known about explosions at military airfields in Russia?

As reported by the Ministry of Defense of Russia, this night, their anti-aircraft defence allegedly "shot down" 53 drones in the following regions:

over the Rostov Region — 44;

above the Krasnodar Territory — 6;

over the Saratov Region — 1;

over Kursk — 1;

over Belgorodskaya — 1.

At the same time, in three cities in the above-mentioned Russian regions, there were explosions exactly where airfields are located: Morozovsk in the Rostov region, Yeisk in the Krasnodar region, and Engels in the Saratov region.

Details of the attack on Russian airfields

In the Rostov region, the military airfield in Morozovsk was attacked. The region's authorities did not confirm this, but they reported the arrival of the substation and the blackout.

It is noteworthy that this city, located at a distance of about 300 km from Ukraine, was the first to be hit at night. Eyewitnesses counted more than 60 explosions. It should be noted that there is a military airfield near Morozovsk, where the Russian 559th "Guards Bomber Aviation Regiment" is based.

According to data from open sources, Su-24 and Su-24M front-line bombers are also based at this airfield.

Around 03:00, there were loud explosions in the city of Yeisk in the Krasnodar region, 150 km from Ukraine. At least ten explosions were heard. In addition to loud explosions in Yeysk, the sound of automatic rounds was also heard in the area of the local airfield and the military town.

It should be noted that in the western part of the city, there is a large airfield of the Russian Navy, where the 959th Bombardment Aviation Regiment, which is part of the 1st Guards Mixed Aviation Division, is stationed. The regiment's armament consists of Su-24 front-line bombers.

The Yeysk airfield is used by tactical aviation units of the 4th Army of the Russian Air Force to perform combat missions. Aviation bombarded Mariupol from this airfield.

In the Saratov region, they wrote about the explosions in Engels (about 700 km from Ukraine), where the base of strategic bombers is located.

It should be noted that this is the main base of bombers and the only base of Tu-160 strategic bombers in the Russian Federation. The 121st Guards Sevastopol and 184th Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiments, which are armed with Tu-160 and Tu-95MS strategic bombers, are stationed at the air base with the official name "Engels-2".

With the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, "Engels-2" became one of the Russian airfields used to launch missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine.