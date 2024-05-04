Europe realises threat in case Russia's victory in Ukraine

According to Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, European leaders have already made a clear decision on the outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine. If the war has the wrong ending, Europe will be at risk.

Podolyak spoke about the situation within the EU

According to Mykhailo Podolyak, right now there is a discussion in Europe about the threats that Russia may pose to the free world.

The Western leadership is discussing the type of war, the amount of resources that Russia has and the need to provide Ukraine with the appropriate resources.

And most importantly, the need to discuss the possibility of supporting Ukraine even in this way, given the risks we face today, added the representative of the Presidential Administration.

According to Mykhailo Podoliak, the discussion in official Brussels on the Russian-Ukrainian war is a completely different psycho-emotional climate.

He also draws attention to the fact that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team has completely different assessments of Russia, the war, our needs and support.

This means that Europe has already made an unequivocal decision on: first, the outcome of the war, second, the future of Russia, certainly the future of Ukraine, and third, the future of Europe, Podolyak said.

According to him, if the war is not properly ended, Europe will have a completely different future than it would like to have.

Macron announces a condition for sending French troops to Ukraine

According to Emmanuel Macron, if Russia breaks through the front line and Ukraine requests it, France and other partners of Kyiv should consider sending troops.

The President of the Republic stressed that he was not retracting his previous statements.

As I said, I do not rule anything out, because we are dealing with someone who does not rule anything out. We have undoubtedly shown excessive indecision in outlining the limits of our response to someone who no longer has red lines and who is the aggressor. Emmanuel Macron President of France

According to the French leader, not providing Russia with a full understanding of what actions can or cannot be expected is also a deterrent.