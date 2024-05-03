Putin's team panics after Macron and Cameron's statements

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has frankly admitted that official Moscow was frightened by French leader Emmanuel Macron's promises to protect Ukraine from Russian aggression.
Russian authorities again complain about Macron and Cameron's tough stance
According to Peskov, the Putin administration is extremely concerned and considers the recent statements by the French president and the British foreign secretary about the possible presence of Western troops in Ukraine and British weapons strikes on the territory of the aggressor country Russia "dangerous" and "escalating tensions".
The representative of the Russian dictator also added that this provokes a "direct escalation of tension" around the war in Ukraine.
Moreover, Putin's henchman began to threaten that the latest loud statements by Macron and Cameron could potentially "pose a danger to European security, to the entire European security architecture".
Macron named the main condition for the introduction of French troops into Ukraine
According to the French leader, in case of a breakthrough of the front line by Russia and Ukraine's request, official Paris and other allies of Kyiv should think about sending troops.
Macron reiterated that he is not backing down from his previous statements.
In Macron's view, not giving the enemy a full understanding of what actions to expect or definitely not to expect is also a deterrent.
