Macron names conditions for sending troops to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron said that in the event of a breakthrough of the Russian front line and Ukraine's request, it is worth considering sending troops.

Macron does not rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russia breaks through the front line

As noted, when asked by the interviewer whether the French president still stood by his words about the possibility of sending allied troops to Ukraine, Macron replied in the affirmative.

As I said, I don't rule anything out, because we are dealing with someone who doesn't rule anything out. We have undoubtedly shown excessive indecision in outlining the limits of our response to someone who no longer has red lines and who is the aggressor. Emmanuel Macron President of France

He insists that not giving the enemy a full understanding of what actions can or cannot be expected is also a deterrent.

Macron noted that France has had experience in recent history of military interventions, particularly in Africa to counter terrorism, at the request of the relevant sovereign states.

If the Russians had broken through the front and if there had been a request from Ukraine - and this is not the case now - we would legitimately ask ourselves this question. So I think that to rule out such a scenario would mean that we have not learnt the lessons of the last two years, Macron said. Share

He added that the aggressive reaction from Moscow to his first statements proved that they had the desired effect.

I have a clear strategic goal: Russia cannot win in Ukraine. If Russia wins in Ukraine, there will be no security in Europe. Who can think that Russia will stop there? What kind of security will there be for neighbouring countries - Moldova, Romania, Poland, Lithuania, others? And beyond that, what kind of trust will there be in Europeans who have spent billions, said that the continent's survival is at stake, and then have not found ways to stop Russia? So yes, we should not rule anything out. After all, our goal is to ensure that Russia can never win in Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron concluded. Share

Macron talked about nuclear weapons as a way to deter Putin

According to the French president, he is determined to finally start a discussion about the role of nuclear weapons in the European defense.

I am in favor of opening this debate, which should include missile defense, long-range firepower, nuclear weapons for those who have them or who have American nuclear weapons on their soil. Let's put it all on the table and see what really protects us in a reliable way, Emmanuel Macron said. Share

Emmanuel Macron also emphasised that his country intends to preserve its specificity, but is also determined to make a greater contribution to the protection of European soil.