Macron names conditions for sending troops to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron said that in the event of a breakthrough of the Russian front line and Ukraine's request, it is worth considering sending troops.
Macron does not rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russia breaks through the front line
As noted, when asked by the interviewer whether the French president still stood by his words about the possibility of sending allied troops to Ukraine, Macron replied in the affirmative.
He insists that not giving the enemy a full understanding of what actions can or cannot be expected is also a deterrent.
Macron noted that France has had experience in recent history of military interventions, particularly in Africa to counter terrorism, at the request of the relevant sovereign states.
He added that the aggressive reaction from Moscow to his first statements proved that they had the desired effect.
Macron talked about nuclear weapons as a way to deter Putin
According to the French president, he is determined to finally start a discussion about the role of nuclear weapons in the European defense.
Emmanuel Macron also emphasised that his country intends to preserve its specificity, but is also determined to make a greater contribution to the protection of European soil.
