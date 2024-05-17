China increases supplies of raw materials for ammunition production to Russia

China has dramatically increased its exports of nitrocellulose to Russia. This is a dual-purpose material that can be used to make ammunition.

What is known about the strengthening of relations between China and Russia

The publication points out that this happened after the start of the invasion of Ukraine. The journalists analysed data published by the Chinese customs service for 2015. It turned out that in the period from 2015 to 2021, there were practically no exports of nitrocellulose to Russia. However, starting in May 2022, exports increased sharply.

In 2022, China exported slightly more than 700 tons of nitrocellulose to Russia. In 2023, this volume almost doubled and exceeded 1,300 tons. About 110 tons were exported from January to March of this year, the publication writes. Share

At the same time, Beijing exports nitrocellulose to other countries as well, but the US is concerned about China's export of dual-purpose materials to Russia.

Russia has increased imports of nitrocellulose

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Russia has increased its purchases of nitrocellulose, critical for the production of artillery ammunition, from companies in the United States, Germany and Taiwan.

The journalists established that this was happening thanks to the Turkish company. At the same time, other countries experience a shortage of nitrocellulose, which slows down the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine.