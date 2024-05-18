Russian air defence in Crimea weakened, British intelligence says
Category
World
Publication date

Russian air defence in Crimea weakened, British intelligence says

UK Ministry of Defence
Russian air defence
Читати українською

Ukraine's successful attacks on Crimea have led to the loss of the ability of Russian air defence to effectively cover the occupied peninsula.

What is known about the deterioration of the ability of Russian air defence to cover Crimea

British intelligence assessed the latest strikes on the objects of the occupiers in Crimea, which were carried out by Ukraine. So, on May 14, as a result of the attack, elements of the C-400 battery at the Crimean Belbek airfield, including the radar and launchers, were destroyed. Also, at least two MiG-31 aircraft were destroyed on the ground.

This is the fourth time in the last month that Russia has lost its air defence equipment.

Also earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out successful attacks on the radar station on Mount Ai-Petri, as well as on the Dzhankoi airfield.

These actions of Ukrainian defenders lead to deterioration of Russia's ability to protect the airspace around Crimea. Intelligence suggests that the Russian Federation will be forced to disperse air assets or risk the loss of a larger number of aircraft or redeploy air defence assets from other directions.

In addition, due to the dispersion of A-50 long-range reconnaissance aircraft, the occupiers will have to increase the number of flight hours and the frequency of fighter sorties. This, in turn, will lead to increased maintenance problems for their aircraft.

What is known about the attack on Crimea on May 15

As a reminder, on the night of 15 May, explosions were heard in Sevastopol, in particular, in the area of the Belbek airfield. The Russian Ministry of Defence said that Crimea was allegedly attacked by Topol missiles. Shoigu said that all 10 missiles were shot down.

Later, the network showed footage of a hit in the area of the Belbek military airfield, satellite images confirmed that there was a fire there.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
First satellite images show aftermath of missile attack on Russian-occupied Belbek airfield in Crimea
Belbek airfield in Crimea
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH discovered engineering depot of Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea
Bakhchisarai
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine weakened Russian air defences in Crimea, British intelligence says
UK Ministry of Defence
Explosion

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?