Ukraine fights not only for its freedom and safety but for ours, Swedish PM says

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson made an official comment on the allocation of the largest package of military aid to Ukraine.

Sweden promises to support Ukraine as long as it is needed

Ulf Kristersson draws attention to the fact that the new support package was primarily focused on three things that Ukraine needs most now and that it asked for:

strengthening air defence, artillery ammunition. armoured vehicles

Yesterday I spoke on the phone with the President of Ukraine Zelenskyy. I said what I have said many times before: Ukraine's struggle is Sweden's struggle. We will support Ukraine as long as necessary... Ukraine is fighting not only for its own freedom and security, but also for ours and yours. Ulf Kristersson Prime Minister of Sweden

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, assistance from official Stockholm is essential for Ukraine's defence capability and stability.

The head of state emphasised that Swedish aid not only saves the lives of Ukrainians but also helps guarantee long-term peace and security in Europe.

Together we will protect our common values and ensure that the aggressor is brought to justice, Volodymyr Zelenskyy added. Share

In addition, the President of Ukraine expressed his gratitude to Sweden for supporting our country and "remaining a true and reliable ally."

Military aid package from Sweden: what does it include?

The latest data shows Ukraine has ASC 890 radar surveillance and control aircraft.

It is essential to understand that the ASC 890 type aircraft provides the Armed Forces with new capabilities for radar reconnaissance and combat control of targets in the air and at sea.

Ukrainian defenders will strengthen their ability to identify and combat long-range enemy targets.

The 16th military support package also includes: