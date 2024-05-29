Sweden to provide Ukraine with largest military aid package
Government of Sweden
Sweden
The Swedish government will provide Ukraine with a military package worth SEK 13.3 billion (EUR 1.16 billion) to help the country in its war against Russia.

Sweden will transfer planes and armored vehicles to Ukraine

The Swedish government announced a new military aid package for Ukraine.

The military support package announced on May 29 will be Sweden's sixteenth since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

The package included the entire Swedish stock of 302 armored personnel carriers to support the build-up of new brigades of the Ukrainian army.

The package also includes a Rb 99 Hunting Robot, as well as artillery ammunition and resources to service previously donated equipment.

The information was confirmed by the head of the Swedish Defence Ministry, Paul Jonson.

What will be included in the military aid package for Ukraine

Sweden will transfer ASC 890 radar reconnaissance and control aircraft.

The transfer of aircraft to Ukraine entails a temporary decrease in Sweden's defence capabilities, and this will be solved by purchasing one more S 106 GlobalEye aircraft, as well as transferring the already placed order for two new GlobalEyes.

It is noted that the ASC 890 type aircraft provide Ukraine with completely new opportunities for radar reconnaissance and combat control of targets in the air and at sea.

Ukraine's ability to identify long-range targets and combat them is being strengthened. The aircraft has a comprehensive solution that includes training, technical equipment and methodological support for radar reconnaissance and air combat management.

The 16th military support package also includes:

  • tanks that are surplus to the Swedish armed forces;

  • decisions on maintenance of previously donated Swedish equipment;

  • financial support of coalitions;

  • financial support of funds and temporary initiatives for rapid and large-scale procurement of equipment for Ukraine;

  • the Institute of Total Defence Research is tasked with supporting Ukraine in creating its own defence research institute;

  • Ukraine's military capability is strengthened by donating terminals with a subscription to satellite communication.

