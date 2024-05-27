Spain to transfer over €1.1 billion in aid to Ukraine

Spain will allocate a package of military aid worth €1.129 billion to Ukraine. The aid transfer will be announced during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Madrid.

What is known about the new aid to Spain

Sources of the publication note that this is an unprecedented number of Spanish military aid to Ukraine or any other country.

Unlike in previous years, most of the materials will not be taken from the arsenals of the armed forces but will be explicitly produced by the Spanish industry.

The new aid package will include the delivery of a second batch of Patriot system missiles, adding to the half-dozen already delivered in April. In total, the Spanish Ministry of Defence will provide Kyiv with a dozen of these anti-aircraft missiles capable of intercepting the cruise missiles with which Russia destroys the nerve centres and infrastructure of Ukraine.

Also, in addition to the ten Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks delivered last year, 19 older Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks will be delivered.

Ukraine is expected to receive the contents of the aid package by June 30.

Spain has provided significant support to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. Aid includes military, humanitarian and financial support.

Thus, it recently became known that Spain will transfer ammunition, individual first-aid kits and anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

In addition, the Spanish mass media reported that Madrid was preparing to transfer a batch of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.