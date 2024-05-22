Norway, Ireland and Spain to recognise Palestinian state from 28 May

On May 22, Norway, Ireland and Spain officially confirmed that they will recognise Palestine as an independent state.
Palestine is important for establishing peace in the Middle East
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Haar Støre announced that the recognition will take effect on May 28.
He justified such a decision by the fact that a Palestinian state is absolutely necessary to establish peace in the Middle East.
Palestine has had its own consulate in Norway since 2011, Norwegian authorities began using the word "Palestine" to refer to the Palestinian territories, and earlier in May Norway voted for Palestine's membership in the UN.
The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, announced that the decision on the recognition of the Palestinian state will be approved by the Council of Ministers on May 28.
Israel's Foreign Ministry has warned the Irish government against recognising a Palestinian state
The Irish government said the recognition would complement peace efforts and support the two-state solution.
Instead, Israel's foreign ministry warned against the move, saying recognition would "lead to an increase in terrorism, instability in the region and jeopardise any prospects for peace".
Israel also said it was recalling its ambassadors to Ireland and Norway over moves to recognise a Palestinian state.
In general, among the European states, the independence of Palestine is recognised by Bulgaria, Hungary, Cyprus, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Sweden.
