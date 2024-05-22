Norway, Ireland and Spain to recognise Palestinian state from 28 May

On May 22, Norway, Ireland and Spain officially confirmed that they will recognise Palestine as an independent state.

Palestine is important for establishing peace in the Middle East

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Haar Støre announced that the recognition will take effect on May 28.

He justified such a decision by the fact that a Palestinian state is absolutely necessary to establish peace in the Middle East.

When we recognise Palestine, we can better encourage other countries to support the building of a Palestinian state, and we can hold the Palestinian state accountable. Jonas Har Støre Prime Minister of Norway

Palestine has had its own consulate in Norway since 2011, Norwegian authorities began using the word "Palestine" to refer to the Palestinian territories, and earlier in May Norway voted for Palestine's membership in the UN.

The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, announced that the decision on the recognition of the Palestinian state will be approved by the Council of Ministers on May 28.

We must do everything in our power to say loud and clear that we will not allow the possibility of the destruction of two states. I inform you that after the agreement of the decision in the coalition on May 28, we will approve the recognition of Palestine. Pedro Sanchez Prime Minister of Spain

Israel's Foreign Ministry has warned the Irish government against recognising a Palestinian state

The Irish government said the recognition would complement peace efforts and support the two-state solution.

Instead, Israel's foreign ministry warned against the move, saying recognition would "lead to an increase in terrorism, instability in the region and jeopardise any prospects for peace".

In recent weeks, Ireland has discussed the potential timing of Palestinian state recognition in meetings with the governments of Spain, Slovenia, Belgium, Norway and Malta, all of which broadly share Ireland's view that the EU as a whole should recognise a Palestinian state,” the report said. Share

Israel also said it was recalling its ambassadors to Ireland and Norway over moves to recognise a Palestinian state.

In general, among the European states, the independence of Palestine is recognised by Bulgaria, Hungary, Cyprus, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Sweden.