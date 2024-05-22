Spain to send tanks and ammunition to Ukraine
Source:  El Mundo

Spain will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package, including tanks and ammunition.

Ukraine will receive a new military aid package from Spain, which will include Leopard tanks and ammunition.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Spain, Margarita Robles, writes El Mundo.

Robles emphasised that the delivery should take place at the end of June.

Robles made the announcement during a videoconference at the twenty-second meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group convened by US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, and attended by the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.

The minister emphasised the important efforts that Spain is already making, and especially noted the training of Ukrainian soldiers.

What is known about the new package of military aid from Spain

Robles did not specify the exact number of missiles for the Patriot air defence system that will be sent to Ukraine, but according to her, these ammunition will arrive at the logistics base within the next four days.

According to her, Ukraine recently received medical kits and individual first aid kits from Spain.

The other day, Ukraine also received a new batch of large-caliber artillery ammunition from Spain.

The country is also going to transfer 155 and 120 mm caliber ammunition to Ukraine in the near future.

In the next two months, Spanish aid will include:

  • light and heavy machine guns;

  • protected wheeled vehicles of material and technical support;

  • armored infantry vehicles;

  • anti-tank means;

  • field artillery howitzers.

After that, the supply of various anti-aircraft surveillance systems and remote weapons stations for defence against drones will also be carried out.

The head of the Spanish Ministry of Defence also noted that the preparation of new Leopard tanks for transfer to Ukraine is going according to plan, and that the first units will be ready by the end of June.

