Spain prepares new military aid package to Ukraine

Spain is preparing a new package of military aid and plans to complete preparations for sending weapons by June 30.

What is known about the new package of military aid to Ukraine from Spain

According to the publication's sources, the new package of military aid will include:

large calibre artillery ammunition,

light and heavy machine guns,

protected wheeled vehicles of material and technical support,

armoured infantry vehicles,

anti-tank weapons and shells for field artillery,

The first ten main battle tanks were from 19 refurbished Leopard 2 A4s.

Spanish companies will supply anti-aircraft surveillance systems and remote weapon stations to protect against drones.

It is noted that, most likely, Spain will direct aid to Ukraine through NATO.

At the summit scheduled for July 9-11 in Washington on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the North Atlantic Alliance, "more effective mechanisms" will be approved for sending future military aid to Ukraine.

The publication's sources say that the idea is that NATO will coordinate supplies from different countries, replacing the so-called "Ramstein" format.

What is known about Ukraine's plans to sign an agreement with Spain on security guarantees

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will fly to Spain in the upcoming days to sign an agreement on security guarantees.

Negotiations on the signing of the agreement allegedly started at the beginning of March.

The agreement will be the same as that Kyiv has already signed with Denmark, Italy, Germany, France, Great Britain and Canada.

Thanks to this document, the predictability and stability of Spain's military support to Ukraine, including the supply of weapons and training of soldiers, should be ensured.