Britain to send largest military aid package to Ukraine

This package from Great Britain to Ukraine will be the largest in the history of relations between the two countries and will amount to 500 million pounds.
The Ministry of Defence of Great Britain announced the transfer of the largest package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 500 million pounds.
This was reported by the British Ministry of Defence on Twitter.
In particular, Britain transmits:
4 million ammunition
more than 1,600 missiles
400 vehicles, including 160 Husky cars.
The Husky Tactical Support Vehicle (TSV) is a British military vehicle designed for missions requiring protection and maneuverability.
Husky was involved in Afghanistan and Iraq, providing logistical support and protection of troops. It wasn't the biggest or heaviest armoured personnel carrier, but it provided a good balance of mobility and protection for missions where maneuverability was important.
What is known about Britain's 100-year partnership with Ukraine
The head of the British Foreign Ministry, David Cameron, during his visit to Kyiv, started negotiations with Ukraine regarding the 100-year partnership.
As noted, this will be a completely new agreement to deepen relations between the two countries.
A new agreement that will build strong ties between our two countries in the entire spectrum of relations: from trade, security and defence to science and technology, education, culture and much more, the message says.
In addition, Cameron confirmed £36m of aid for Ukraine's energy infrastructure, including £20m of emergency funding to rebuild after the recent wave of attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure and a further £16 for winners of the Innovate Ukraine competition.
