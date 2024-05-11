Britain to send largest military aid package to Ukraine

This package from Great Britain to Ukraine will be the largest in the history of relations between the two countries and will amount to 500 million pounds.

The Ministry of Defence of Great Britain announced the transfer of the largest package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 500 million pounds.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defence on Twitter.

The UK is delivering its largest ever military aid package to Ukraine.



Alongside £500m in military funding, the UK is providing vital equipment:



✅ 4 million round of ammunition

✅ More than 1,600 missiles

✅ 400 vehicles - including 160 Husky vehicles



— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 11, 2024

In particular, Britain transmits:

4 million ammunition

more than 1,600 missiles

400 vehicles, including 160 Husky cars.

The Husky Tactical Support Vehicle (TSV) is a British military vehicle designed for missions requiring protection and maneuverability.

Husky was involved in Afghanistan and Iraq, providing logistical support and protection of troops. It wasn't the biggest or heaviest armoured personnel carrier, but it provided a good balance of mobility and protection for missions where maneuverability was important.

What is known about Britain's 100-year partnership with Ukraine

The head of the British Foreign Ministry, David Cameron, during his visit to Kyiv, started negotiations with Ukraine regarding the 100-year partnership.

As noted, this will be a completely new agreement to deepen relations between the two countries.

A new agreement that will build strong ties between our two countries in the entire spectrum of relations: from trade, security and defence to science and technology, education, culture and much more, the message says.