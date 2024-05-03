Britain seeks 100-year partnership with Ukraine

The UK and Ukraine have started negotiations on a 100-year partnership.

What is known about Britain's 100-year partnership with Ukraine

During his visit to Kyiv, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron began negotiations with Ukraine on a 100-year partnership.

As noted, this will be a completely new agreement to deepen relations between the two countries.

A new agreement that will build strong ties between our two countries across the full spectrum of relations: from trade, security and defence, to science and technology, education, culture and much more, the statement said. Share

In addition, Cameron confirmed £36 million of aid for Ukraine's energy infrastructure, including £20 million of emergency funding to help recover from the recent wave of attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure and another £16 million for the winners of the Innovate Ukraine innovation project competition.

What is known about Britain's support for Ukraine

In a speech to the British Parliament in January, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stressed that his country is building a new partnership with Ukraine that will last for 100 years or more.

The UK has recently allocated around £150 million to develop Ukraine's energy sector.

In early April, it was reported that London was considering supplying Ukraine with prototype laser weapons to shoot down drones and missiles.

On 10 April, Ukraine and the UK signed a framework agreement on cooperation in the field of defence equipment.

Also on 22 March, the UK Ministry of Defence announced new military aid to Ukraine in the amount of £60 million. This amount includes drones and air defence equipment.

In addition, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced an increase in military aid to Ukraine by £500 million.