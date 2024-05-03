Britain to send weapons to Ukraine, David Cameron says
Britain to send weapons to Ukraine, David Cameron says

Source:  Reuters

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has promised that London will provide Ukraine with £3 billion ($3.74 billion - ed.) in military aid annually "for as long as it takes".

Ukrainian army will be able to hit Russia with British weapons

According to the diplomat, Ukraine now has the right to use the weapons it received from Britain to strike targets in Russia. And it is up to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team to decide whether to do so.

Ukraine has this right. Just as Russia is striking inside Ukraine, you can quite understand why Ukraine feels the need to make sure that it defends itself.We will give three billion pounds every year for as long as it takes. We have just exhausted everything we can in terms of providing equipment. Some of it (equipment) is actually arriving in Ukraine today while I'm here.

Cameron praised the United States for the long-awaited positive decision on Ukraine

The head of the British Foreign Ministry publicly welcomed the allocation by the US Congress of the long-awaited aid package in the amount of 60 billion dollars.

According to him, this is extremely important not only from the point of view of the weapons that the Ukrainian army will receive, but also from the point of view of raising the morale of the entire Ukrainian people.

Despite this, Cameron did not want to specifically answer the question of how, in his opinion, the possible re-election of the Republican leader Donald Trump to the White House could affect the US support for Ukraine.

It is not up to us to decide who the Americans will elect as their president — we will work with whoever it will be, said the diplomat.

He drew attention to the fact that the strategy of Kyiv's partners should be to ensure that Ukraine has an advantage by the time of the US elections in November.

