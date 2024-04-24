UK to send Typhoon fighters to Poland to protect airspace
UK to send Typhoon fighters to Poland to protect airspace

aircraft fighter
Source:  RMF 24

Great Britain will send Typhoon fighters to Poland, which will protect Polish airspace.

What is known about sending Typhoon fighters to Poland

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that London will send Typhoon fighters to Poland as part of its support for Warsaw.

According to the head of the British government, the corresponding placement of fighters is planned for next year.

Eurofighter Typhoon (photo — wikipedia.org)

During his visit to Warsaw, Sunak noted that London intends to join the patrolling of Polish skies.

Air defense is vital and the UK wants to support Poland in this and work closely with you, Sunak said.

In addition, Sunak added that as part of NATO's Steadfast Defender exercises, which will last until the end of May, London will send 16,000 British troops to Poland.

In the context of the ongoing large-scale military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, Sunak noted that between Poland and Great Britain "there is a great connection that builds security in the situation of war in Ukraine."

We are a large military power that helps Ukraine. We have been helping our neighbor Poland for two years. When it comes to our military aid, I want to help even more, stressed the British PM.

Sunak's visit to Poland

On April 23, the head of the British government, Rishi Sunak, held meetings with his Polish colleague Donald Tusk and with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Warsaw.

Also in Poland, Sunak announced an aid package for Ukraine worth 500 million pounds (about 617 million dollars), and an increase in British defense spending to 2.5% of GDP.

In addition, he said that Britain would transfer its defence spending to "war rails." This decision was based on the Russian Federation's experience in its war against Ukraine.

During airstrikes by the Russian invaders on the territory of Ukraine, Poland sometimes raises its military aircraft into the air, in particular fighter aircraft, to ensure the safety of the airspace. One such case happened on April 11.

