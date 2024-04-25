UK to provide Ukraine with Paveway IV laser bombs: details
UK to provide Ukraine with Paveway IV laser bombs: details

Paveway IV bombs
Source:  BBC

BBC journalist Jonathan Bill reported on Twitter that Great Britain plans to include Paveway IV aerial bombs in the next package of military aid to Ukraine.

Paveway IV laser weapon in a new package from Great Britain

"The latest package of British military aid to Ukraine will include Paveway IV bombs," the journalist wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine and Great Britain signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of defense materials. This agreement will deepen cooperation between the two countries in the defense sphere and help Ukraine strengthen its defense capabilities. Great Britain is one of Ukraine's closest allies in this war. Her generous assistance and steadfast support play an important role in protecting Ukraine from Russian aggression.

How will Paveway IV help in the war with the invaders

The Paveway IV is a high-precision laser bomb with GPS/INS guidance developed by Raytheon UK. It is the latest version of the Paveway series, which has been in use since the 1960s. Paveway IV can be used against a wide range of targets, including bunker structures, command posts, anti-aircraft missile systems, bridges, airfields.

The Paveway IV bomb has several advantages that make it a valuable tool for the Ukrainian military:

  • It hits targets with high precision, which minimizes the risk of collateral casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

  • It is used in any weather and time of day, which makes it a universal tool for the Ukrainian military.

  • It is easy to use and integrates with various carrier platforms, making it accessible to the Ukrainian military with minimal training.

Paveway IV is a powerful weapon that can help Ukraine in its war with Russia. High accuracy and ease of use make it a valuable tool for the Ukrainian military. The weapon will help destroy Russian military targets, protect Ukrainian cities, and raise the morale of the Ukrainian military.

