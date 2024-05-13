Zelenskyy goes to Spain to sign a security guarantees agreement

In the coming days, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay an official visit to Madrid to sign a bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

What is known about the signing of the agreement with Spain on security guarantees

It is noted that the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, will sign the agreement.

The agreement will be similar to what Ukraine has already signed with Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Denmark and Canada.

The agreement will guarantee Ukraine constant military support in the long term until Kyiv becomes a full member of NATO.

It is also expected that the Council will approve the agreement of Ministers of Spain.

However, since it does not have the legal status of an international treaty, it will not be submitted to Congress for signature.

It is added that the agreement will ensure the stability and predictability of Spain's military support to Ukraine.

We are talking about the supply of weapons and the training of more than 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers at the training centre in Toledo.

In addition, dozens of wounded Ukrainian service members are receiving medical care in Spain in a military hospital in Zaragoza.

According to the agreement, Spain undertakes to provide Ukraine with long-term military assistance, supply weapons, cooperate in the training of the country's armed forces, promote the development of the Ukrainian defence industry, and exchange information in intelligence and cyber security.

What is known about agreements on security guarantees between Ukraine and other countries

Ukraine is strengthening its security through a series of bilateral agreements with partners. These agreements, based on general principles, also contain individual obligations adapted to each country's relationship.

To date, Ukraine has concluded agreements on security guarantees with seven EU countries: Germany, Denmark, France, Italy, Finland, the Netherlands and Latvia. Similar agreements have been reached with Canada and Great Britain.