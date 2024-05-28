Sweden allocated over €56 million to help Ukraine's energy system
The Swedish government plans to provide Ukraine with a new energy package worth over EUR 56 million.

Sweden will help Ukraine in restoring the energy system of Ukraine

The government said the new support will help ensure Ukraine's energy supply so that essential public services such as schools, hospitals, transport, water supply and businesses can continue to function.

The new Swedish support for energy infrastructure is financed from the aid budget and managed by Sida on behalf of the government. The new support consists of two parts:

  • SEK 500 million (about EUR 43.5m) through the Fund for Energy Support of Ukraine of the Energy Community organisation,

  • SEK 150 million (about EUR 13m) through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The Swedish government notes that support through the UNDP will be aimed at financing the urgent construction of energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

The need for technical equipment and other resources for energy production, such as generators, transformers, installations and personnel training, is high. Due to urgent needs, priority will be given to Kharkiv, but other regions of Ukraine, such as Odesa, Kyiv and Mykolaiv, will be able to receive support.

Aid to Ukraine from Sweden

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Sweden has demonstrated a firm and consistent position, providing comprehensive support to Kyiv. In particular, Stockholm announced the allocation of financial aid to Ukraine to support grain as part of the Ukrainian initiative.

In addition, Sweden took part in the Czech initiative to supply artillery shells to Ukraine.

Stockholm also created a three-year framework program of military support for Ukraine for a total of SEK 75 billion (EUR 6.5 billion).

