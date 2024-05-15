Sweden names conditions for sending troops to Ukraine

The head of the Swedish Defence Ministry, Pal Jonsson, said that his country is ready to consider sending troops to Ukraine if other NATO member countries agree.
In particular, Jonson did not reject sending Swedish troops to Ukraine if NATO partners received a suitable offer.
What other NATO member states say
According to Hanno Pevkur, the Head of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia, in his comments to journalists of ERR, the idea of sending Western military personnel to Ukraine has not gained any momentum either in his country or among other EU countries.
Pevkur noted that the Estonian government has never considered sending troops to Ukraine.
On May 13, the American publication Breaking Defense, citing the Estonian president's security advisor, Madis Rolla, stated that the country's government is "seriously" discussing the possibility of sending Estonian military personnel to Ukraine to perform rear-line tasks.
Pevkur suggested that the publication journalists interpreted Roll's statements too boldly.
The minister noted that the priority now is to send ammunition to Ukraine and train the Ukrainian military in other countries.
