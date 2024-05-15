Sweden names conditions for sending troops to Ukraine

The head of the Swedish Defence Ministry, Pal Jonsson, said that his country is ready to consider sending troops to Ukraine if other NATO member countries agree.

Sweden is ready to discuss sending troops to Ukraine

In particular, Jonson did not reject sending Swedish troops to Ukraine if NATO partners received a suitable offer.

As far as I understand, there was no unified position among the countries that met at the Paris summit earlier this year. There is no specific offer here and now. If it appears, a specific proposal, we will be able to consider it, the head of the Swedish Ministry of Defence is quoted by Breaking Defense.

What other NATO member states say

According to Hanno Pevkur, the Head of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia, in his comments to journalists of ERR, the idea of sending Western military personnel to Ukraine has not gained any momentum either in his country or among other EU countries.

Pevkur noted that the Estonian government has never considered sending troops to Ukraine.

There is nothing new here. When France came up with the idea to think about whether Europe and the allies could do something more, this idea was mentioned in various discussions, but it did not develop at all, because at the moment there is no clear understanding among the allies what it could give, explains the Estonian MOD chief.

On May 13, the American publication Breaking Defense, citing the Estonian president's security advisor, Madis Rolla, stated that the country's government is "seriously" discussing the possibility of sending Estonian military personnel to Ukraine to perform rear-line tasks.

Pevkur suggested that the publication journalists interpreted Roll's statements too boldly.

There is certainly no such initiative on the part of Estonia, and Estonia is certainly not going to do something alone, emphasised the Estonian MOD chief.

The minister noted that the priority now is to send ammunition to Ukraine and train the Ukrainian military in other countries.