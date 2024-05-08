Lithuania considers sending soldiers to Ukraine with training mission

Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrid Šimonite said that her country is ready to send troops to Ukraine with a training mission, but Ukraine did not ask for it.

Lithuania is ready to send troops to Ukraine for training

The Financial Times reports that Ingrid Shimonite told the publication that she has parliamentary permission to send troops to Ukraine for training purposes — her government has already said so — but Kyiv has not yet asked for it.

Šimonytė noted that the Russian Federation would consider such a move a provocation but added:

If we were just thinking about Russia's reaction, we couldn't send anything. Every other week, you hear about someone being threatened with nuclear weapons. Ingrida Šimonytė Prime Minister of Lithuania

Šimonite also doubts that Russia will use nuclear weapons since, in this case, radioactive fallout would also affect its territory.

The official also reminded that the Russian Federation has intensified attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine — power plants, schools and hospitals.

"Russia is trying to provoke a new wave of people who will flee Ukraine because there are no basic communications and basic services," Šimonite said. Share

NATO defined the conditions for intervention in Russia's war against Ukraine

At the beginning of May, the Italian publication La Repubblica reported that the first "red line" involves the direct or indirect participation of a third country in Russia's war against Ukraine, for example, in the event of a possible breakthrough in northwestern Ukraine.

The publication writes, "this would create a corridor between Ukraine and Belarus." Then Minsk would be directly involved in the war.

According to La Repubblica, the second "red line" concerns a military provocation against the Baltic states, Poland, or a targeted attack on Moldova.

It is not necessarily an invasion but simply a military strike to test the reaction of the West.