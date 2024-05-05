NATO defines red lines for its troops deployment into Russia's war against Ukraine

NATO has confidentially and without public communication recognized at least two "red lines" for the intervention of its troops in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
What conditions will push NATO to enter into Russia's war against Ukraine?
The Italian publication La Repubblica writes that there are no operational plans that involve sending troops, only assessments of possible contingency plans.
The first "red line" involves a third country's direct or indirect participation in Russia's war against Ukraine, for example, in the event of a possible breakthrough in northwestern Ukraine.
The publication writes, "This would create a corridor between Ukraine and Belarus."
According to La Repubblica, the second "red line" concerns a military provocation against the Baltic states, Poland, or a targeted attack on Moldova.
Macron named the condition for troops’ deployment to Ukraine
The President of France continues to hold back on his words about the possibility of the entry of allied troops into Ukraine.
Macron said that if the Russians had broken through the front and there had been a request from Ukraine — which is not the case now — France would legitimately ask itself such a question.
