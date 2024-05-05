Macron criticised for "tensions" over Ukraine

Italy has criticised Macron for "escalating tensions" over Russia's war against Ukraine.
Crosetto about the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine
Guido Crosetto, Minister of Defence of Italy, ruled out the possibility of Italy's direct involvement in the Russian-Ukrainian war and expressed his misunderstanding of French President Emmanuel Macron's statements about the involvement of the French army in the war if necessary.
The politician assured that he had no plans to follow the French leadership or support such initiatives.
Despite his unequivocal support for Ukraine from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion, Crosetto prefers to seek a diplomatic solution to the conflict, as he believes that escalating it into an even bigger one will not benefit anyone, including Italy.
As for sending Italian troops to Ukraine, the politician answered with an unequivocal "no".
Crosetto's attitude to Macron's statements
Regarding French President Emmanuel Macron's statements about the possibility of French troops being involved in the Russian-Ukrainian war, Crosetto said:
