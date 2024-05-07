Putin is already prepared to conduct operation against NATO, says Polish military counterintelligence chief

According to the chief of Poland's military counterintelligence service, Jarosław Stróżyk, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is already ready for a small military operation against the NATO country.

A conflict between Russia and NATO is still possible

Stróżyk noted that all forecasts regarding the readiness of the Russian Federation for a possible invasion of NATO are based only on certain assumptions.

Despite this, he sees signs that the Russian dictator has the opportunity to organise a small operation against an Alliance member state.

Putin, of course, is already ready for some mini-operation against one of the Baltic countries, for example, to enter the famous Narva. Or — to land on one of the Swedish islands, noted the military counterintelligence service chief. Share

He also suggested that the Kremlin's head has his plans, but the West's position is currently stopping him.

What the West is doing together to support Ukraine shows him that in the event of an attack on NATO, the West's reaction would be even greater, Jarosław Stróżyk added. Share

The West is increasingly warning about the Russian invasion of NATO

Western leaders no longer hide that there is a real risk of war between Russia and NATO.

We live in truly dangerous times and at a time when large-scale conflict is more likely than at any time in recent history, a British military intelligence official recently warned. Share

Another NATO insider said that Russia's belligerent "intentions still exist."