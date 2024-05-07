Putin is already prepared to conduct operation against NATO, says Polish military counterintelligence chief

According to the chief of Poland's military counterintelligence service, Jarosław Stróżyk, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is already ready for a small military operation against the NATO country.
A conflict between Russia and NATO is still possible
Stróżyk noted that all forecasts regarding the readiness of the Russian Federation for a possible invasion of NATO are based only on certain assumptions.
Despite this, he sees signs that the Russian dictator has the opportunity to organise a small operation against an Alliance member state.
He also suggested that the Kremlin's head has his plans, but the West's position is currently stopping him.
The West is increasingly warning about the Russian invasion of NATO
Western leaders no longer hide that there is a real risk of war between Russia and NATO.
Another NATO insider said that Russia's belligerent "intentions still exist."
Its ground forces in Ukraine have been degraded, but its air and naval forces are largely intact, and Russia is still a major nuclear power, he said.
