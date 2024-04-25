According to the head of Polish diplomacy, Radoslaw Sikorski, an attack by Russia on any member of NATO will inevitably lead to its defeat.

Russia will not be able to win a war against NATO

The Polish diplomat pointed out that the Alliance had three times as many military personnel, three times as many air resources, and four times as many ships as Russia, which means that Putin had no chance of victory.

After the first wave of mobilisation, Russia had more than 1,300,000 military personnel. Without additional mobilisation, NATO had more than three and a half million military personnel, almost three times the number of Russian military personnel. Radoslaw Sikorski Poland's MFA chief

It is also important not to forget that the nominal gross domestic product of the Alliance and the European Union countries reaches more than $45 trillion.

However, Russia's and Belarus's combined GDP is only $2.2 trillion, or 20 times less.

In 2022, the fifteen NATO countries that most actively support Ukraine spent more than $1.17 trillion on defense, while Russia spent only $86.4 billion, that is, almost 14 times less, added the chief of Polish diplomacy.

Russia can still attack NATO

According to the Inspector General of the German Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Carsten Breuer, Russia may well be ready to attack NATO members in 5-8 years.

However, this will happen only when the Russian army recovers its strength after the crushing defeat in Ukraine.

More and more such warnings have been issued in recent months.

According to the data of the German MOD chief, Boris Pistorius, as of today, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation produces weapons in quantities higher than its needs in the war.

This may indicate that Putin is actively preparing for war with NATO.