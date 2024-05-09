NATO chief says Ukraine didn't ask for Alliance to send its troops

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the Alliance does not plan to deploy troops on the territory of Ukraine, as the official Kyiv never asked for it.

NATO will not send its troops into Ukraine yet

The secretary general of the bloc noted that due to delays in the supply of weapons from the USA and Europe to Ukraine, the Russian army was able to achieve local successes during its offensive.

As Stoltenberg notes, even though "the situation is changing" today, there is no question of a presence "on the ground".

NATO has no intention of deploying forces in Ukraine. When I visited Ukraine last week, the Ukrainians did not ask for NATO troops; they asked for more support. Jens Stoltenberg Secretary General of NATO

According to Jens Stoltenberg, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin still believes in a military victory in Ukraine.

This means that there is only one way to force the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation to sit down at the negotiating table — to prove on the battlefield that he will not win.

The only way to get there is to provide military support to Ukraine, Jens Stoltenberg concluded. Share

NATO believes that Ukraine can defeat the Russian army

As the head of the NATO military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, notes, despite the local successes of the Russian invaders on the front, Ukraine can still win this war.

Bauer does not hide the fact that problems with the provision of Western aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine negatively affected the situation at the front.

However, Ukraine should not lose hope, because the advance and successes of the Russian invaders at the front remain limited and have not acquired a strategic character.