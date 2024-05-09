At the Alliance summit in Washington, NATO countries are preparing a draft declaration that will contain a refusal to send troops to Ukraine.
What is known about NATO's decision to abandon the option of sending troops to Ukraine
According to the publication, the group of 50 countries that provide military aid to Ukraine in the Rammstein format continues to be headed by Lloyd Austin, the head of the US Ministry of Defense.
The journalists add that NATO continues to strengthen its eastern flank against the background of the threat from Russia.
What is known about Russia's threats to NATO in case of the introduction of Western troops into Ukraine
Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the foreign ministry of the aggressor country, said that in the case of sending French troops to Ukraine, the occupying army of the Russian Federation would consider them to be legitimate targets.
According to her, Russia is allegedly recording an increase in the number of dead French citizens among the victims of the Kremlin's aggression in Ukraine.