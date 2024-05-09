At the Alliance summit in Washington, NATO countries are preparing a draft declaration that will contain a refusal to send troops to Ukraine.

What is known about NATO's decision to abandon the option of sending troops to Ukraine

According to the publication, the group of 50 countries that provide military aid to Ukraine in the Rammstein format continues to be headed by Lloyd Austin, the head of the US Ministry of Defense.

According to the publication, the group of 50 countries that provide military aid to Ukraine in the Rammstein format continues to be headed by Lloyd Austin, the head of the US Ministry of Defense.

However, at the July summit, it will be decided to transfer this task to the NATO headquarters in Brussels. This step has a practical reason: 99% of materials delivered to Kyiv come from 32 partners of the Atlantic Alliance. But there is also a political explanation: the actions of the Western bloc will be more unanimous both in the eyes of domestic public opinion and in the eyes of Vladimir Putin, the authors of the article note.

The journalists add that NATO continues to strengthen its eastern flank against the background of the threat from Russia.

The journalists add that NATO continues to strengthen its eastern flank against the background of the threat from Russia.

Disturbing news is coming from the front. There are fears that the Russians may break through the eastern borders. In addition, cities such as Kharkiv and Odesa were left without a shield: easy targets for Putin's bombings. Heavy artillery and air defense systems are urgently needed, the authors of the material emphasise.

What is known about Russia's threats to NATO in case of the introduction of Western troops into Ukraine

Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the foreign ministry of the aggressor country, said that in the case of sending French troops to Ukraine, the occupying army of the Russian Federation would consider them to be legitimate targets.

Characteristically, Macron himself explains this rhetoric by the desire to create some kind of "strategic uncertainty" for Russia... We must disappoint him — for us the situation looks more than certain. If the French appear in the conflict zone, they will inevitably become a target for the Russian armed forces. It seems to me that that Paris already has proof of this, Zakharova defiantly declared.

According to her, Russia is allegedly recording an increase in the number of dead French citizens among the victims of the Kremlin's aggression in Ukraine.