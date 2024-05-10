Sweden allocates €28 million to support Ukraine's defence potential

The Swedish government instructed its Armed Forces to transfer €28 million to support Ukraine's defence capabilities.
What is known about Sweden's aid to Ukraine
As noted, €18 million will be transferred to three coalitions within the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine and €10 million to the NATO Fund for Ukraine.
Also, Sweden will allocate:
€5 million in favour of the demining coalition, which will be directed to joint equipment purchases and training of Ukrainian personnel.
€3 million for the maritime security coalition, which increases Ukraine's potential in the field of safe maritime transportation in the Black Sea and expands the Ukrainian Navy's capabilities in marine surveillance, amphibious warfare, sea control and countermeasures against Russian warships.
€10 million will be given to the drone coalition. With the support of the Drone Coalition, Ukraine's capabilities in the field of drones will be expanded by training more Ukrainian soldiers. The support will also help Ukraine with its procurement.
Previous support of Sweden to Ukraine
Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Sweden has taken a firm position and provided comprehensive assistance to the country.
At the end of 2023, Sweden announced that it would allocate financial assistance to Ukraine to support the Grain From Ukraine initiative.
On December 11, 2023, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced a new aid package worth $133.5 million. These funds are aimed, in particular, at supporting the energy sector of Ukraine during the brutal winter period.
In addition, Sweden decided to join the Czechia's initiative to supply artillery shells to Ukraine. €30 million will be allocated for these purposes.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-