Sweden allocates €28 million to support Ukraine's defence potential

What is known about Sweden's aid to Ukraine

As noted, €18 million will be transferred to three coalitions within the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine and €10 million to the NATO Fund for Ukraine.

We continue to support Ukraine and will do so as long as it is necessary. Swedish support will gradually move to the purchase of new equipment from industry for transfer to Ukraine. Thanks to these payments to the funds, we will be able to strengthen the defense of Ukraine in terms of drones, demining and strengthening the capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy, said Swedish MOD chief, Pål Jonson. Share

Also, Sweden will allocate:

€5 million in favour of the demining coalition, which will be directed to joint equipment purchases and training of Ukrainian personnel.

€3 million for the maritime security coalition, which increases Ukraine's potential in the field of safe maritime transportation in the Black Sea and expands the Ukrainian Navy's capabilities in marine surveillance, amphibious warfare, sea control and countermeasures against Russian warships.

€10 million will be given to the drone coalition. With the support of the Drone Coalition, Ukraine's capabilities in the field of drones will be expanded by training more Ukrainian soldiers. The support will also help Ukraine with its procurement.

Previous support of Sweden to Ukraine

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Sweden has taken a firm position and provided comprehensive assistance to the country.

At the end of 2023, Sweden announced that it would allocate financial assistance to Ukraine to support the Grain From Ukraine initiative.

On December 11, 2023, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced a new aid package worth $133.5 million. These funds are aimed, in particular, at supporting the energy sector of Ukraine during the brutal winter period.