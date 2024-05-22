The Swedish government has agreed with the pro-government Sweden Democrats on a program of additional military support for Ukraine totaling 75 billion kroner ($7.01 billion) over three years.
$7 billion in aid will be distributed evenly over three years
With this proposal, Sweden's total military and civilian support to Ukraine will amount to over SEK 100 billion.
Military aid to Ukraine can, for example, be a free transfer of defence equipment, financial contributions, or financial support to purchase defence equipment.
Europe's security situation is the most serious since the World War II
At the same time, the government noted that this program could burden state finances for several years and even after 2026.
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the security situation in Europe is the most serious since World War II. It means that the rearmament inside the country should continue simultaneously with the support of Ukraine.
Therefore, the cooperation parties also agree that support to Ukraine is carried out in such a way as not to undermine the development of Sweden's defence potential and not harm other necessary reforms, the Swedish government reported.
Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonsson has estimated that it will take up to two years after his country joins NATO to reach the desired capacity to provide Ukraine with more ammunition and strengthen its armed forces.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-