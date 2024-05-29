FSB employees staged shooting in Russian Kalmykia, having killed their colleague

Employees of the Russian power structures continue not only to drink but also to destroy each other. This time, another party turned fatal for Russian FSB representatives.

What is known about the shooting between FSB employees

The Russian opposition Telegram channel ASTRA informed that in Kalmykia an FSB employee shot his colleague while drunk.

On May 28, Baatr Boltyrov, the operative of the FSB in the Chornozemelsky region of Kalmykia (photo — ed.), was drinking with his colleague, the FSB operative worker in Elista, Aleksandr Badmaev.

During the drinking session, the men had a conflict, Boltyrov took a carbine and shot Badmaev. Fsbshnik died at home. A criminal case of murder has been opened, Boltyrov has been detained, the report says. Share

The FSB gained even more power in Russia

According to The Independent, the loud and large-scale purges that dictator Vladimir Putin is conducting in the Kremlin and the Russian Ministry of Defence were initiated by the deputy director of the FSB, Sergei Korolev.

Currently, he is the main grey cardinal of the Russian illegitimate president.

What's more, as it turned out, it was Korolev who was involved in the preparation of assassination attempts on Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Kirill Budanov.