Employees of the Russian power structures continue not only to drink but also to destroy each other. This time, another party turned fatal for Russian FSB representatives.
What is known about the shooting between FSB employees
The Russian opposition Telegram channel ASTRA informed that in Kalmykia an FSB employee shot his colleague while drunk.
On May 28, Baatr Boltyrov, the operative of the FSB in the Chornozemelsky region of Kalmykia (photo — ed.), was drinking with his colleague, the FSB operative worker in Elista, Aleksandr Badmaev.
The FSB gained even more power in Russia
According to The Independent, the loud and large-scale purges that dictator Vladimir Putin is conducting in the Kremlin and the Russian Ministry of Defence were initiated by the deputy director of the FSB, Sergei Korolev.
Currently, he is the main grey cardinal of the Russian illegitimate president.
What's more, as it turned out, it was Korolev who was involved in the preparation of assassination attempts on Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Kirill Budanov.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-