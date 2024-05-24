Russia creating new FSB units in Crimea

The occupiers are sending additional units of the FSB to Crimea to search for informants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Phone checks have been strengthened, and cases of interrogation of the local population have increased.

Russia is creating new FSB units in Crimea

Such actions in Ukraine are explained by the fact that the enemy does not control the captured territories and remains an occupier for the population. Therefore, the Russians are forced to intensify repressive measures.

The head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, said that punitive occupation authorities began to bypass activists of the national movement a few weeks before the tragic 80s, when the Soviet Union committed genocide against the Crimean Tatar people. The FSB has once again started to warn activists and issue them with notices prohibiting them from holding any events.

Refat Chubarov noted that such intimidation and pressure from the occupiers are carried out several times a year. And on the morning of May 17, the editor-in-chief of the Crimean Tatar newspaper Qirim Bekir Mamutov and the journalist and founder of this newspaper Seyran Ibrahimov were detained.

They were held for a whole day, then they were charged with alleged administrative violations and accused of allegedly spreading false information that compromises Russia and its armed forces," emphasised the head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people.

This accusation is based on the fact that the newspaper translated into the Crimean Tatar language the report of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, in which it was said about the gross violation of human rights in Crimea and the detention of Crimean Tatars.

The editor-in-chief and the founder of the newspaper have to pay a fine of approximately 300 and 500 thousand Russian rubles (3,000 and 5,000 EUR). This is one of those cases of pressure, said Refat Chubarov.

Russians tighten control

In addition, there are detentions that are not formalised by protocols. Phones are taken from people and searched. If they don't like some records, people are detained for a day and find out who and what these records refer to.

Russian occupiers are strengthening control over the behavior of people in Crimea, Chubarov emphasised.

If the FSB suddenly has a question about a person, even if he is not involved in anything, he can be kidnapped and kept without the knowledge of relatives, friends and acquaintances. In a few days, pictures with the Ukrainian flag or with slogans may appear on her social networks, which are not just persecuted, but severely punished by the occupier on the territory of Crimea.

By providing all these boxes and sewing them to the case, the person can no longer be taken out of captivity, and perhaps that person will never be seen alive again.

Now this is happening at the moment when the UN said that it does not see cases of genocide on the territory of Ukraine.