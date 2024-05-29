Air defence forces destroy 13 Shaheds during Russian attack on Ukraine

On 29 May, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 14 Shahid-131/136 attack UAVs. Air defence forces managed to shoot down 13 Shaheds.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As noted, on May 29, the Russian Federation attacked 14 strike UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type from the Primorsky-Akhtar region of the Russian Federation.

Defense forces repelled a night air attack on the territory of 3 regions.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 13 "martyrs" were shot down in the Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad and Rivne regions, the Air Force informs. Share

To repel the Shaheds, they involved:

fighter aircraft

anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force

mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

electronic warfare units.

The Russian army dropped anti-aircraft missiles on Toretsk high-rise buildings

Yesterday, the enemy shelled a residential quarter in the central part of Toretsk. The Russian army used three aerial bombs for the airstrike.

As a result of guided aerial bombs (KAB-250) hitting high-rise buildings, 2 people were killed and 3 more were injured.

The regional prosecutor's office noted that a local resident and his wife received non-life-threatening injuries. In addition, three women aged 24, 53 and 63 were injured of varying degrees of severity.

The injured were hospitalized from the scene for medical assistance.

Currently, a pre-trial investigation has been started in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The exact consequences of another enemy shelling are being established.