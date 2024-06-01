Air defence forces successfully repelled new large-scale Russian attack

On the night of 1 June 2024, the Russian army launched another powerful air and missile strike against critical infrastructure facilities in various regions of Ukraine.

Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on June 1 - what is known

The Air Force of the Armed Forces draws attention to the fact that the enemy has once again used air-, sea-, and land-based missiles, as well as "Shahed" type UAVs.

In total, the invaders fired 53 missiles of various types and 47 attack UAVs.

35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area — Saratov Region, airspace over the Caspian Sea — RF);

4 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles (from Crimea);

1 "Iskander-K" cruise missile (from Crimea);

10 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the northeastern part of the Black Sea);

3 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles (from the air space of the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region);

47 strike UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type (Prymorsko-Akhtarsk launch area — RF).

How Ukrainian air defence forces repelled Russian attack

For this purpose, the Ukrainian Air Force took to the sky fighter aircraft, and also used anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and means of radio-electronic warfare of the Armed Forces.

Our defenders managed to successfully destroy 81 enemy air targets:

30 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

4 Kalibr cruise missiles;

1 "Iskander-K" cruise missile;

46 strike UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type.

Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk draws attention to the fact that the Russian army continues to do everything possible to destroy the fuel and energy sector of our country.