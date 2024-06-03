President's office announces new air defence systems supply for Ukraine
Source:  Telethon "United News"

Public statements from allies are expected shortly about the supply of new air defence systems to Ukraine.

Ukraine can expect new deliveries of air defence

The press secretary of the President of Ukraine, Serhii Nikiforov, said that a meeting with the Pentagon chief, Lloyd Austin, occurred in Singapore. At the same time, air defence was the main issue.

Of course, I cannot now announce exactly what was discussed, the terms and the very essence. But I can say that this is a topic of air defence for Ukraine, for Kharkiv, for civil infrastructure, for people and for the front. And they paid the most attention to it, noted Nikiforov.

In particular, the press secretary of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that today Kyiv actively cooperates with the United States, and Washington, in turn, with other partners, regarding new air defence supplies.

And we expect already public positive decisions shortly, — said Nikiforov.

What is known about the strengthening of air defence of Ukraine

As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noted earlier, only 25 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems are enough to close the sky completely.

Last week alone, the Russian Federation used about 1,000 missiles, drones, and glide bombs (KABs) against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Romania is considering transferring the Patriot air defence system to Ukraine.

The German Foreign Ministry also reported that the country is ready to hand over an additional Patriot air defence system to Ukraine to protect the country's skies, and the German government will allocate an extra 500 million euros in aid.

