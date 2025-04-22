Europe told Trump about its "red lines" regarding Ukraine
Europe told Trump about its "red lines" regarding Ukraine

The EU once again stood up for Ukraine during the negotiations
Source:  Reuters

During the recent talks in Paris, European leaders conveyed to US President Donald Trump's team which issues regarding Ukraine cannot be the subject of concessions from Russia in order to end the war.

  • While specific 'red lines' have not been fully disclosed, European leaders expressed concerns about easing sanctions against Russia in exchange for a ceasefire.
  • The Trump team presented proposals for a 'peace agreement' involving talks between Russia and Ukraine, including discussions on sanctions and ceasefire conditions.

The details of the meeting in Paris were revealed by the head of French diplomacy, Jean-Noel Barrot.

According to the diplomat, during negotiations last week, representatives of European countries explained to the States which aspects of a potential peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow are what they consider unacceptable for negotiations.

Our goal is to protect French interests and European security. And that's why when the US decides to act as a mediator, we want them to know what our red lines are.

Jean-Noel Barrot

Jean-Noel Barrot

Minister of Foreign Affairs of France

So far, the head of French diplomacy is in no hurry to reveal details about what exactly the Europeans have indicated as "red lines" regarding Ukraine.

Recently, journalists managed to learn that the Trump team presented its own proposals to European leaders in France for concluding a "peace agreement" between Russia and Ukraine.

First of all, it was about easing sanctions against the Russian Federation in the event of a long-term ceasefire.

