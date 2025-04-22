French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stressed that the so-called "Easter truce" announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was a marketing operation to gain the trust of American leader Donald Trump.
- Trump's growing doubts about achieving peace and frustration with Putin's actions have raised concerns about the negotiation process and potential withdrawal.
- The alleged violations by the Russian army and accusations against Ukraine further highlight the complexity and distrust in the ongoing conflict between the nations.
As the French Foreign Minister noted, the temporary "truce" announced by the illegitimate Russian president on the evening of April 19 was just an illusion.
He also stood up for Ukraine, which Moscow cynically accused of violating the “ceasefire.”
We cannot ignore the fact that it was the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, that rejected the proposal for a complete ceasefire.
Moreover, Moscow cynically put forward a long list of conditions that delay its implementation.
The Russian army has also repeatedly violated the agreed agreement not to strike Ukrainian energy infrastructure for 30 days.
According to US leader Donald Trump, he began to doubt that he would be able to bring the war to an end.
The head of the White House also makes no secret of the fact that he is "angry" about Putin's actions.
Trump recently made it clear that he may soon withdraw from the negotiation process.
