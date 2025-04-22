Trump's approval rating hits record low

US President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to its lowest level since he returned to office, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.
Points of attention
- The poll results also suggest that a majority of Americans are critical of Trump's actions on the world stage, with 59% stating that America is losing credibility internationally.
- The overall sentiment reflected in the poll indicates a decline in trust towards Trump among the American public, with a notable shift in approval ratings since his inauguration.
Trump continues to lose the trust of Americans
The results of a new poll indicate that about 42% of respondents currently support Trump's policies.
What is important to understand is that immediately after his inauguration in January, 47% approved of the American leader's work.
Another 57% of Americans disagree with the statement that "it is normal for the US president to stop funding universities if the president disagrees with how they are run."
According to journalists, one cannot ignore the fact that the number of Americans who disapprove of Trump's activities is greater than the number of those who approve.
In addition, it is indicated that about 59% of respondents, including a significant number of Republicans, said that America is losing credibility on the world stage.
The poll lasted for 6 days. 4,306 respondents took part in it. The statistical error does not exceed 2%.
