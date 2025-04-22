Trump's approval rating hits record low

US President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to its lowest level since he returned to office, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Trump continues to lose the trust of Americans

The results of a new poll indicate that about 42% of respondents currently support Trump's policies.

What is important to understand is that immediately after his inauguration in January, 47% approved of the American leader's work.

About 83% of respondents said that the US president must obey federal court decisions, even if he does not want to. Share

Another 57% of Americans disagree with the statement that "it is normal for the US president to stop funding universities if the president disagrees with how they are run."

According to journalists, one cannot ignore the fact that the number of Americans who disapprove of Trump's activities is greater than the number of those who approve.

In addition, it is indicated that about 59% of respondents, including a significant number of Republicans, said that America is losing credibility on the world stage.

The poll lasted for 6 days. 4,306 respondents took part in it. The statistical error does not exceed 2%.