Trump team announces important talks on Ukraine
Source:  Fox News

US President's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg has officially confirmed that next week, US leader Donald Trump's team will travel to London for negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

  • Trump's efforts in the past 90 days have shown progress towards resolving the conflict, with discussions on a comprehensive ceasefire.
  • The upcoming negotiations in London hold a significant opportunity for moving towards a lasting peace agreement in Ukraine.

Team Trump is still trying to stop the war

Journalists asked Kellogg why the minerals agreement was beneficial to the United States.

According to the latter, it will provide the States with minerals that they do not have "in large quantities." First of all, it is about titanium.

Kellogg also reported that during the meeting in France, the Ukrainian and American delegations discussed new steps for a potential ceasefire in the near future.

That's why we're going back to London this week to finalize these agreements. And I think there's a huge opportunity.

Keith Kellogg

Keith Kellogg

US President's Special Representative for Ukraine

According to Kellogg, Trump "did more in 90 days to resolve this war than was done in the 900-plus days before."

He also added that a comprehensive ceasefire is currently being discussed.

When I say "comprehensive," I mean sea, air, land and industry — for at least 30 days, with a gradual transition to a lasting peace, to a permanent agreement. And I think we're on the right track.

