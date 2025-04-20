Why Putin declared an "Easter truce" — experts explain
Why Putin declared an "Easter truce" — experts explain

What Putin really planned
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

According to American analysts, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin declared a short-term "Easter truce," which the Russian army did not adhere to for a single minute, in order to gain an easy diplomatic victory.

  • The timing of the truce declaration, following threats of US withdrawal from negotiations, suggests a calculated effort by Putin to control the narrative and maintain leverage in the diplomatic process.
  • Analysts speculate that Putin's move may indicate a shift in his approach towards addressing the 'root causes' of the conflict in Ukraine, raising questions about the future of peace talks.

Experts draw attention to the fact that the day before, US President Donald Trump's team threatened to withdraw from the negotiation process to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

It was against the backdrop of these loud statements that dictator Putin declared an "Easter truce" on the front, which was supposed to last 30 hours.

However, the Russian invaders did not hold on to it for a single second and continued to attack the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the civilian population of Ukraine.

Analysts say the short-lived ceasefire proposal was an easy diplomatic victory for Putin, an attempt to prevent the American side from walking away from the talks and a way to position himself as the leader who most wants peace.

In addition, it is entirely possible that the dictator is signaling a possible retreat from his demand to address what he calls the "root causes" of the war before pausing the fighting.

